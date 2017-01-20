Case Western Reserve University's independent student news source

2017 #ObserverWinterBreak Photo Contest Winners

Sarah Parr, Social Media Editor
January 20, 2017
Filed under Arts & Entertainment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






With a little under a month to gather submissions, The Observer celebrated the end of the fall semester by hosting a winter break themed photo contest. Case Western Reserve University students shared their travels and wintertime fun on Instagram; three Mitchell’s gift cards and a feature in the first Observer of the 2017 spring semester were at stake! The pictures below won the contest based on concept, quality and overall execution of the post. Thanks to all who submitted pictures and congratulations to those who won.

First Place: Nico Ericksen-Deriso

 

Second Place: CWRU Alpha Phi

 

Third Place: Jacob Schimelman

 

Honorable Mention: CWRU Women’s Soccer Team

Tags:

Leave a Comment

In an effort to promote dialogue and the sharing of ideas, The Observer encourages members of the university community to respectfully voice their comments below. Comments that fail to meet the standards of respect and mutual tolerance will be removed as necessary.




Case Western Reserve University's independent student news source
2017 #ObserverWinterBreak Photo Contest Winners