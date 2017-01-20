2017 #ObserverWinterBreak Photo Contest Winners





With a little under a month to gather submissions, The Observer celebrated the end of the fall semester by hosting a winter break themed photo contest. Case Western Reserve University students shared their travels and wintertime fun on Instagram; three Mitchell’s gift cards and a feature in the first Observer of the 2017 spring semester were at stake! The pictures below won the contest based on concept, quality and overall execution of the post. Thanks to all who submitted pictures and congratulations to those who won.

First Place: Nico Ericksen-Deriso

Second Place: CWRU Alpha Phi

Third Place: Jacob Schimelman

Honorable Mention: CWRU Women’s Soccer Team