2017 #ObserverWinterBreak Photo Contest Winners
January 20, 2017
Filed under Arts & Entertainment
With a little under a month to gather submissions, The Observer celebrated the end of the fall semester by hosting a winter break themed photo contest. Case Western Reserve University students shared their travels and wintertime fun on Instagram; three Mitchell’s gift cards and a feature in the first Observer of the 2017 spring semester were at stake! The pictures below won the contest based on concept, quality and overall execution of the post. Thanks to all who submitted pictures and congratulations to those who won.
First Place: Nico Ericksen-Deriso
Second Place: CWRU Alpha Phi
Third Place: Jacob Schimelman
Honorable Mention: CWRU Women’s Soccer Team
