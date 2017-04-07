Another great day for Spartans’ track and field

Men take first, women fourth at latest meet





Filed under Track and Field

The Spartans dominated the 17-team Centre Invitational in Danville, Kentucky on Saturday, April 1. The Spartan men took first place overall and ended the day with 10 top-three finishes during the meet, and the Spartan women took fourth place overall and secured six top-three finishes during the meet.

The men were able to win seven events for Case Western Reserve University. Second-year student Joseph Cabral earned one first place finish in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:54.99 and fourth-year student Galen Caldwell took first place in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:36.58.

Also taking first place were third-year student Aidan DeSanto and fourth-year student Pat Shober. DeSanto won the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:03.56 while Shober won the javelin throw with a heave of 55.32 meters.

Leading the Spartan men, though, was fourth-year student Nathaniel Wahner, who had two top-three finishes on his own and was also part of the four man team that was able to win its relay event. Wahner took first place in the 400-meter dash with a time of 49.20 and he took third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.33. Then he teamed with Cabral, first-year student Jonathan Halin and third-year student Andrew Ibibo to win the 4×400-meter relay with a time of 3:20.15.

After all was said and done, the Spartan men walked away with 122 points. Ohio Northern University was close behind with 117.5 points, but after the Polar Bears, all the other teams were much further behind. Campbellsville University, who took third place, scored just 68.5 points.

The CWRU women’s team also excelled at the meet, winning two events and taking third in four more.

Third-year student Cassandra Laios won the hammer throw with a mark of 46.09 meters and her fellow third-year student, Claire Plunkett, won the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 11:53.10.

Then, three women earned individual third place finishes. Second-year student Shannon Carroll took third in the javelin throw with a distance of 34.52 meters, third-year student Marie-Louise Kloster took third place in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:08.04 and first-year student Vanessa Pasadyn got third place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:22.07.

The final third-place finish went to a the team’s 4×400 relay team. Kloster, fourth-year student Abby Casalnova, first-year student Bari Love and second-year student Olivia Newman teamed up to take third place in the event with a time of 4:08.34.

Ultimately, the CWRU women earned 84 points, putting the team at fourth overall. Ohio Northern University won with 168 points, host Centre College took second with 91 points and Baldwin Wallace University narrowly edged out the Spartans with 88 points.

After two incredibly successful weekends in a row, especially for the men, the team heads to Delaware, Ohio to participate in the Marv Frye Invitational this coming weekend, hosted by Ohio Wesleyan University.