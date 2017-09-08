Cross country opens season with run at farm

The Case Western Reserve University cross country teams opened their season with the Sudeck Sunset Classic Stampede held at the Squire Vallevue Farm on Sept. 1. The women’s team finished first out of the four teams running the four kilometer race by scoring 28 points, while the men’s team finished second out of three teams with 36 points in the six kilometer race.

The Spartans were paced by fourth-year student Danielle Kulpins who finished second overall with a time of 15:15.9. Second-year student Madeline Lindemann finished 13 seconds later in fourth place, and six seconds behind her was fourth-year student Rachel Laveson in fifth place. With three finishers in the top five, the Spartans easily won the meet, defeating second place John Carroll University by 13 points.

On the men’s side, fourth-year student Aidan DeSanto finished second overall, but was 22 seconds behind the first place finisher. Fourth-year student Zach Roshon finished in fourth place, just 2.5 seconds behind DeSanto and 1.2 seconds behind the third place runner, with a time of 19:36.3. Second-year student Andrew Green and first-year student Nathan Mack also notched top 10 finishes for CWRU.