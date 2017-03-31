Cuyahoga County Council passes Quicken Loans Arena transformation resolution





In December, 2016 the Cleveland Cavaliers announced a $140 million upgrade to Quicken Loans Arena that would alter the appearance of the arena and make it more competitive by adding more space for dining, bars and public gathering, according to reports from Cleveland.com. On Tues., March 28, the Cuyahoga County Council passed the resolution, with only three members voting against it, according to cleveland.com. The project will cost a whopping $282 million, of which the Cavs will pay $122 million through increased rent. The rest of the money will come from the city of Cleveland through admission taxes on tickets sold at the Q, and from Destination Cleveland through the county bed tax.

Trump signs executive order undoing Obama’s climate policies

On Tues., Mar. 28, President Donald J. Trump signed an executive order that will rescind most of Obama’s climate policies in the name of energy independence, and in the hopes of restoring thousands of jobs in the coal industry. EPA administrator Scott Pruitt said Trump’s order will “address the past administration’s effort to kill jobs throughout the country through the Clean Power Plan.” The Clean Power Plan was a policy proposed by the Obama administration and EPA to reduce carbon pollution from power plants. Currently, the Clean Power Plan is facing opposition from different states, including Ohio. It is aimed at reducing emissions from coal-fired power plants, which produce 59 percent of Ohio’s electricity. Due to the number of environmental agencies likely to protest the executive order, there will probably be a delay in implementation.

Intros confirmed for 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2017 inductees

On Wednesday, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame confirmed the list of people introducing the Class of 2017 inductees. This year’s inductee class includes Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Journey, Joan Baez, Electric Light Orchestra and Yes. Patrick Monahan, front man for Train, will be inducting Journey. Snoop Dogg is scheduled to induct Shakur. It is also rumored that Neil Young will induct Pearl Jam. The inductees will be honored at the 32nd annual ceremony on April 7 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Prior to the ceremony, a new exhibit, which will include this year’s inductees and memorabilia, will be unveiled a the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on March 31.

Woman in critical condition after being shot while driving in East Cleveland

A woman was taken to a hospital after being shot in the leg while driving in East Cleveland. According to Cleveland Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the victim, a 21-year-old female, was taken to University Hospitals after she was shot around 1:00 a.m. early Wednesday morning. Police say she was shot while driving near the East 129th Street and Farrington Avenue intersection, then drove to a gas station on East 116th Street and was taken to the hospital by EMS from there. Police are still investigating the shooting.