"Into the Woods" takes the stage

The CWRU Footlighters is Case Western Reserve University’s very own student-run musical theater group.

Every semester, they put on a musicalーusually in Carlton Commonsーwhich is a fully staged production. They have put on a variety of productions, ranging from “Legally Blonde” last year to the more obscure “Evil Dead: The Musical.” Shows are chosen every semester.

President Amy Weaver has a lot of experience as a member, becoming president after working as a sound designer, stage manager and production manager for the group’s previous productions. Now, she is excited for the group’s upcoming young members.

“This semester’s process has been interesting because of how young our production staff is. It has been exciting for me to see future leaders of the club emerging,” she said.

The show for this semester is “Into the Woods.” A fairytale with a twist, this show promises to be full of “magic, entertainment, and special beans,” according to Footlighters Social Media Chair Harper Case. The musical is more recognizable, as a Broadway show that was turned into a movie starring Meryl Streep a few years ago.

The show focuses on a baker and his wife who have to break a witch’s curse in order to have children and meet a variety of classic fairytale characters along the way. Starring in the show is Alec Frye as the Baker, his wife, played by Bessie Bulman, Amanda Rulis as Cinderella, Ben Baierl as Jack, Amy Titus as the Witch, Brittany Stern as Little Red, Cindy Dong as Rapunzel and Steve Kerby narrating the show’s events.

Despite the seemingly traditional nature of the show, Director Giuliana Conte says to “expect the unexpected.” After seeing last year’s production of “Legally Blonde”, I can attest that Footlighters know how to put on a great show, and I am sure this year will be no exception.

The show will be performed at Carlton Commons on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. for a fun midnight romp. Tickets are $5 for CWRU students and $10 for everyone else.

