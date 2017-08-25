Last call for fun before classes begin

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Friday, Aug. 25

What: Greek Festival (Aug. 24-27)

Where: STS Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Mayfield

Time: 4-9 p.m.

Notes: Free park and ride shuttle service from Severance Center, authentic Greek cuisine, live music, performances, flea market and more. Visit their website for more info.

What: 5th Annual EucFest Block Party

Where: Toby’s Plaza

Time: 5:30-10 p.m.

Notes: Free admission; live music, food and more.

What: Move-In Shabbat

Where: Chabad at CWRU

Time: 7-9 p.m.

Notes: Freshly prepared Jewish family-style dinner.

What: Sparti-Gras

Where: Thwing Ballroom

Time: 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Notes: Free admission, fun giveaways and performances. Learn more about the University Media Board during Orientation.

What: Sparty

Where: The Spot

Time: 9:30 p.m.-12 a.m.

Notes: Free admission, food and fun. Learn more about the Undergraduate Student Government during Orientation.

Saturday, Aug. 26

What: African American Wellness Walk

Where: Wade Oval

Time: 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Notes: Free admission; “empower men and their families to take charge of their health.”

What: 72nd annual One World Day

Where: Cleveland Cultural Gardens

Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Notes: Free admission, activities, performances and ethnic food in the gardens.

What: Dog Day of Summer

Where: Cleveland Public Library

Time: 1-5 p.m.

Notes: Free admission and dog treats; bring your well-behaved canine to the library to play and strut their stuff.

What: Jacobin Reading Group: The ABCs of Socialism

Where: Martin Luther King Branch of Cleveland Public Library

Time: 4-6 p.m.

Notes: Free admission; discussion of socialism, imperialism, anti-war politics and more. Readings for the event can be found on the link in the Facebook event page.

What: Poetry for the People 3

Where: Cleveland Public Square

Time: 7-9 p.m.

Notes: For more information, contact Twelve Literary Arts at 216-350-6333.

What: Rare Form

Where: Mayfield Village Civic Center

Time: 8:30-10 p.m.

Notes: $5 cash tickets and free parking; call or email to reserve tickets for this improv comedy show.

Sunday, Aug. 27

What: Student Sunday

Where: Church of the Covenant

Time: 10 a.m.

Notes: Free admission, church service in time for back to school.

What: Student Activities Fair

Where: Kelvin Smith Library Oval

Time: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Notes: Free admission; learn about the student organizations that Case Western Reserve University has to offer.

What: Urban Elementz’s Welcome Back Practice

Where: North Residential Village Dance Studio behind Starbucks

Time: 8-9:30 p.m.

Notes: Free admission, mingle with all levels of hip hop dance enthusiasts and dance with members.

What: S’mores with CWRU Theater Clubs

Where: Leutner Pavilion

Time: 9-10:30 p.m.

Notes: Free admission; learn about and meet members of IMPROVment, the CWRU Footlighters and Players’ Theatre Group.