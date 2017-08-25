Last call for fun before classes begin
Friday, Aug. 25
What: Greek Festival (Aug. 24-27)
Where: STS Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Mayfield
Time: 4-9 p.m.
Notes: Free park and ride shuttle service from Severance Center, authentic Greek cuisine, live music, performances, flea market and more. Visit their website for more info.
What: 5th Annual EucFest Block Party
Where: Toby’s Plaza
Time: 5:30-10 p.m.
Notes: Free admission; live music, food and more.
What: Move-In Shabbat
Where: Chabad at CWRU
Time: 7-9 p.m.
Notes: Freshly prepared Jewish family-style dinner.
What: Sparti-Gras
Where: Thwing Ballroom
Time: 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Notes: Free admission, fun giveaways and performances. Learn more about the University Media Board during Orientation.
What: Sparty
Where: The Spot
Time: 9:30 p.m.-12 a.m.
Notes: Free admission, food and fun. Learn more about the Undergraduate Student Government during Orientation.
Saturday, Aug. 26
What: African American Wellness Walk
Where: Wade Oval
Time: 7 a.m.-1 p.m.
Notes: Free admission; “empower men and their families to take charge of their health.”
What: 72nd annual One World Day
Where: Cleveland Cultural Gardens
Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Notes: Free admission, activities, performances and ethnic food in the gardens.
What: Dog Day of Summer
Where: Cleveland Public Library
Time: 1-5 p.m.
Notes: Free admission and dog treats; bring your well-behaved canine to the library to play and strut their stuff.
What: Jacobin Reading Group: The ABCs of Socialism
Where: Martin Luther King Branch of Cleveland Public Library
Time: 4-6 p.m.
Notes: Free admission; discussion of socialism, imperialism, anti-war politics and more. Readings for the event can be found on the link in the Facebook event page.
What: Poetry for the People 3
Where: Cleveland Public Square
Time: 7-9 p.m.
Notes: For more information, contact Twelve Literary Arts at 216-350-6333.
What: Rare Form
Where: Mayfield Village Civic Center
Time: 8:30-10 p.m.
Notes: $5 cash tickets and free parking; call or email to reserve tickets for this improv comedy show.
Sunday, Aug. 27
What: Student Sunday
Where: Church of the Covenant
Time: 10 a.m.
Notes: Free admission, church service in time for back to school.
What: Student Activities Fair
Where: Kelvin Smith Library Oval
Time: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Notes: Free admission; learn about the student organizations that Case Western Reserve University has to offer.
What: Urban Elementz’s Welcome Back Practice
Where: North Residential Village Dance Studio behind Starbucks
Time: 8-9:30 p.m.
Notes: Free admission, mingle with all levels of hip hop dance enthusiasts and dance with members.
What: S’mores with CWRU Theater Clubs
Where: Leutner Pavilion
Time: 9-10:30 p.m.
Notes: Free admission; learn about and meet members of IMPROVment, the CWRU Footlighters and Players’ Theatre Group.
