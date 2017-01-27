Letter to the Editor: On the news story concerning the COC president’s impeachment

To Whom It May Concern, After reading The Observer’s recent article about the impeachment of the 2019 Class Officer Collective president, I couldn’t help but feel it was a bit unnecessary. While it was definitely interesting, I felt that such a potentially delicate topic for the girl involved should not be made so public. I’m not sure of the details, but regardless of whether or not the impeachment was justified, she must feel embarrassed about the situation. It is something that will probably weigh her down for a while mentally, and this isn’t helped by the fact that The Observer made the situation known to the public, whether they knew the people involved or not, or whether they cared about the issue or not. Essentially, if I was involved in the organization and wanted to know what was happening, I could find out on my own. I don’t believe there are a lot of people not involved in the situation who wanted to know about the situation, but that is just an assumption. Either way, the girl’s reputation will certainly be tarnished to some degree, and I feel like the article could have been handled a bit better. At the very least, it could have refrained from going into too much depth about the situation. An analogy, although a silly one, might be an ex-girlfriend who posts on your social media and tells all your future girlfriends about her negative experiences with you. This is coming from someone who has already graduated from Case Western Reserve University, had no affiliation with COC and does not know anyone involved.