Taking celebration to the streets

This coming weekend the Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences at Case Western Reserve University will celebrate it’s 100th Birthday by throwing the “Party of the Century” on Saturday, Oct. 15. The Block Party is a part of their Centennial celebration spanning 100 weeks over the 2015-16 and 2016-17 school years.

The Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences— the School of Applied Social Sciences then— was established in 1915 by the Western Reserve University Trustee Executive Committee. The school was the first of its kind to be a school of social work. In 1916, the school’s curriculum was created and the school opened its doors to 48 students, and to celebrate the school’s “heart and soul” MSASS is taking their “celebration to the streets” with the Block Party. The first graduating class of 1919 included Margaret H. Johnson, who was the Mandel School’s first woman dean.

Tracey Bradnan, the director of Communications & Marketing for MSASS, said in an email that this first-of-its-kind Block Party was being held to celebrate “100 years of creating leaders in social change,” and that by having a Block Party everybody in Cleveland can get involved with the celebration and have fun. She hoped that through the Block Party, people will get to “understand the impact of the Mandel School in Cleveland and beyond for the past 100 years.”

Another fun and not-to-be-missed event of the Centennial celebration is when Terminal Tower in Downtown Cleveland will be lit up blue in honor of the Mandel School’s 100th anniversary; it’ll be lit up between 4-7 a.m. and again between 7-11 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, “becoming a beacon for social justice and a the brightest way to invite the city to the 100th Birthday Block Party,” according to Bradnan. People can see it in person or on various social media platforms.

There will be free food trucks from Barrio, Mason’s Creamery and many more places. Free birthday cake and beverages will also be provided. Other attractions include a DJ playing music, a raffle and tours of the newly renovated buildings.

The 100th Birthday Block Party will be happening on Saturday, Oct. 15th from 3-6 p.m. at the Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences. There will be free parking on Bellflower Road, and in multiple parking lots. The event is free and open to all. To find out more, please visit: http://msass.case.edu/100th-birthday-block-party-on-october-15-free-and-open-to-all/