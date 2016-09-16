Case Western Reserve University's independent student news source
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Music

Playlist of the Week: Sept. 16-22

Alex Clarke, Arts and Entertainment Editor • September 16, 2016Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Playlist of the Week: Sept. 16-22

waste a moment

Waste a Moment- Kings of Leon

Kings of Leon will always have a special place in my heart because their lead vocalist is so talented. The Tennessee southern-rock band released “Waste a Moment” Sept. 9 off their forthcoming album “Walls”.

 

joseph-album-cover-art_sq-bc79ab34d358ae1fe8ec1d319931f8f346960a32-s300-c85

White Flag- Joseph

This song is upbeat indie-folk from the Portland, Ore. group Joseph. This song is one of the most popular songs from their recently released album “I’m Alone, No You’re Not.” Joseph is a trio of three sisters, and their group was featured on Spotify this week, which means you might be hearing more about Joseph soon.

 

halsey

Coming Down- Halsey

If you didn’t discover the edgy, gritty pop artist Halsey until her collaboration with the Chainsmokers (“Closer”), you can catch up by binge-listening to her album “BADLANDS.” “Coming Down” is her chiller, more acoustic song off the album.

 
chicago

Chicago- Sufjan Stevens

This song continues the indie/folkish/acoustic sound for this playlist. The musicality of Sufjan Stevens is incredible and “Chicago” was used for the “Veronica Mars” soundtrack. It definitely sounds like it could accompany movie moments.

 
grouplove

Welcome to your Life- Grouplove

Grouplove released “Big Mess” Sept. 9, and “Welcome to Your Life” is similar to past tracks like “Tongue Tied” and “Ways to Go” with their electro-sound and upbeat lyrics. “Welcome to your Life” starts the album with “Hey, here’s the deal. We’re back in business,” which makes me excited to listen to the rest of the album.

 

Print Friendly

Tags:

Leave a Comment

In an effort to promote dialogue and the sharing of ideas, The Observer encourages members of the university community to respectfully voice their comments below. Comments that fail to meet the standards of respect and mutual tolerance will be removed as necessary.




CAPTCHA Image
*
Case Western Reserve University's independent student news source
Playlist of the Week: Sept. 16-22