Rory’s last four words

Gilmore Girls revival doesn't disappoint

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Thanksgiving means food, family, homework (if you go to Case Western Reserve University) and “Gilmore Girls”? As you may or may not know, the day after Thanksgiving meant the premiere of the long awaited release of a “sequel” series to the wildly popular “Gilmore Girls”. Coined “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” and released in four 90 minute parts on Netflix, anticipation was high and expectations were higher for the show to deliver its signature punchy one-liners, conversations almost too fast to keep up with and plenty of pop culture. Luckily for us the sequel delivered in spades. Answering some of the long awaited questions that the original show left hanging and returning almost all of the show’s beloved characters, this was one flashback to the early 2000’s that was quite welcome.

The show opened with an episode entitled “Winter” and puts Rory at a peppy 32, fresh off a successful article for The New Yorker. Despite her writing successes, Rory is still a transient soul with no one place to call home and no one relationship to call successful. The three men that went in and out of her life all return in the show, and Logan’s interactions with Rory were still as steamy as ever. Alexis Bledel plays the lovely, eloquent and often overwhelmed Rory beautifully with just a bit more maturity. Strangely, it is Rory’s mother Lorelai who has achieved the most stability (aside from a half-assed hiking attempt), as she has been living with Luke for nine years. True to her tradition-bucking ways, they are not married at the start of the show. However, they maintain the caring and witty relationship they had at the show’s conclusion, and both Lauren Graham and Scott Patterson aged quite gracefully.

No mention of the “Gilmore Girls” would be complete without Emily. As elegant as ever, Emily begins the show in mourning over the death of her husband Richard. Written into the show to honor the death of actor Edward Hermann in 2014, who played patriarch Richard Gilmore, the show keeps his spirit very much a part of the storyline and wonderfully displays the grieving process. Wearing jeans and keeping one maid the whole series (for the first time ever), Emily has softened up a bit when we see her, but her quips at Lorelai and adoration of Rory are still unmatched. Predictably Emily and Lorelai have a little falling out, but all is ameliorated by the show’s end.

I have probably never been more eager for a show to end with closure than this revival. Without spoiling the ending of the show, let’s just say the last four words of the final episode, “Fall,” leave the show extremely open to another sequel. So hopefully the loyal fans and creators of “Gilmore Girls” can work to bring back another series to answer the hugely unanswered question that we were left with.

Keeping the unique and, at times, strange charm of Stars Hollow alive and the characters true to themselves, the “Gilmore Girls” revival is a must see for fans of the show and newbies alike. Back to its original writing, directing and producing duo, the Palladinos, the storylines of the show evolve but keep the witty dialogue we love intact and the pop culture references alive (read: Kardashians). If you are like me and lack self-control, watch all four episodes in a day with some leftover pie to keep you company. Despite the insane ending, I promise it’s worth it (for your mind and stomach).