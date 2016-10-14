Spartans looking strong heading final leg

Following a week without an intercollegiate meet, the Spartans are ready to battle through the big meets of the season. With third-year students Danielle Kulpins and Sam Merriman leading the way, the teams hope to send several runners to the national championship.

Last weekend, Case Western Reserve University’s current and former runners headed to Squire Valleevue and Valley Ridge Farms to compete in the 11th annual Alumni Run. The runners get an off week from normal competition, but Head Coach Kathy Lanese said, “The race itself is considered a hard practice for the team.” However the 5K race is not focused on results. Lanese explained that the race is important because “it is about the engagement with [her] graduates and is a fun way to connect the alumni and [her] current team.”

The team now has its eyes set on a strong end to the season. Speaking on the larger races coming up in the schedule, Lanese said “Our goal in each of the remaining competitions is to finish in the top 15 percent.” However finishing that high in the University Athletic Association (UAA) Championships will be tough considering that the conference is made up of eight of the strongest Division III teams.

The team now has one race before the championship races begin. Following the Inter-Regional Rumble this Saturday, the cross country teams will compete in the UAA Championships and the NCAA Regional Qualifiers. When asked about this weekend at the Inter-Regional Rumble, Lanese said, “I would hope that most of my runners can accomplish a personal record at the Oberlin race this weekend.”