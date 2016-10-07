Tough weekend in Pittsburgh

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Spartans went to Pittsburgh for a round robin tournament and met their match this weekend. The team came out of the University Athletic Association (UAA) Round Robin with a win and two losses and learned much from the experience. Fourth-year outside hitter Marian Barton fought with her hardest and second-year libero Karina Bondelid did all she could on defense, but these UAA opponents were just too tough.

The first portion of the UAA Round Robin tournament was held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Oct.1-2. To begin the tournament, the Case Western Reserve University Spartans took on the New York University (NYU) Violets.

CWRU started with a falter, going down 25-20 in the first set to the Violets. During the next set, things were intense and both teams were neck to neck.The Spartans barely pulled away, winning 25-23. The next two sets were not quite as close, and CWRU came out with the win. First-year outside hitter Brianna Lemon led her team with 15 kills, and Bondelid backed her up with 17 digs. NYU had its way with blocks, winning that stat 8-3, but fell regardless.

Things improved for the Spartans, who were relieved to start the weekend with a win after a tough week of two losses and no wins immediately before it. With their heads held high, the team went into its next match against the University of Rochester Yellowjackets.

This game again started poorly, with CWRU losing the first set by a margin of eight. The second set then went to the Spartans by a margin of five, and the next set by a margin of four. This game seemed to be playing the same script as the one before it, until the fourth set came close to its end.

The Yellowjackets rebounded and came out victorious in the fourth set, and then won the contentious fifth and final set to seal the deal. Rochester’s second-year middle hitter, Clara Martinez, led her team with 14 kills, edging Barton’s own team-high of 13 kills for the Spartans.

With an even split of one win and one loss for the day, CWRU’s group readied themselves for the third and final match that would take place the next day. They were matched up with the Emory University Eagles.

The first set started off tooth-and-nail with each team scoring seven points. It was after the Eagles scored their eighth point and took the lead that they made two substitutions, and the match was not close again. Emory won the match 3-0, closing the Spartans’ weekend with two losses in a row.

The Spartans have a week and a half off and do not play again until they host Hiram College for their annual senior and faculty night on Oct. 12. Afterwards, they head to the next UAA Round Robin tournament to play the rest of the league. Hopefully the squad can rebound from this tough weekend and get back to winning.