USG Election Guide 2017: Anshul Dhingra

Name: Anshul Dhingra

Year: Second-year

Major: Biomedical Engineering

Running for: Vice President of Academic Affairs

What are your plans for this position?

This year we had a vast number of issues that came to the Judicial Board, and I was able to see how all of them were handled. I also noticed some issues in the process of problems coming to J-Board and how promptly these issues were resolved, which is something I definitely plan on fixing if given the opportunity to serve as the CJO.

What are your plans for enforcing USG bylaws?

What bylaws, if any, do you think need changing?

At this time, I believe it is more an issue of making sure all students voices are heard and that the USG is representing all students on campus instead of just a select majority. All arguments should at least be heard, and then the organization’s decision should be made according to the bylaws.