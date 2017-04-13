Case Western Reserve University's independent student news source

Filed under News, USG Election Guide 2017

USG Election Guide 2017: Anshul Dhingra

April 13, 2017

Name: Anshul Dhingra

Year: Second-year

Major: Biomedical Engineering

Running for: Vice President of Academic Affairs

 

What are your plans for this position?

This year we had a vast number of issues that came to the Judicial Board, and I was able to see how all of them were handled. I also noticed some issues in the process of problems coming to J-Board and how promptly these issues were resolved, which is something I definitely plan on fixing if given the opportunity to serve as the CJO.

 

What are your plans for enforcing USG bylaws?

This year we had a vast number of issues that came to the Judicial Board, and I was able to see how all of them were handled. I also noticed some issues in the process of problems coming to the board and how promptly these issues were resolved, which is something I definitely plan on fixing if given the opportunity to serve as the Chief Judicial Officer.

 

What bylaws, if any, do you think need changing?

At this time, I believe it is more an issue of making sure all students voices are heard and that the USG is representing all students on campus instead of just a select majority. All arguments should at least be heard, and then the organization’s decision should be made according to the bylaws.

 

