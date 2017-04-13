USG Election Guide 2017: Anshul Dhingra
Name: Anshul Dhingra
Year: Second-year
Major: Biomedical Engineering
Running for: Vice President of Academic Affairs
What are your plans for this position?
This year we had a vast number of issues that came to the Judicial Board, and I was able to see how all of them were handled. I also noticed some issues in the process of problems coming to J-Board and how promptly these issues were resolved, which is something I definitely plan on fixing if given the opportunity to serve as the CJO.
What are your plans for enforcing USG bylaws?
What bylaws, if any, do you think need changing?
At this time, I believe it is more an issue of making sure all students voices are heard and that the USG is representing all students on campus instead of just a select majority. All arguments should at least be heard, and then the organization’s decision should be made according to the bylaws.
