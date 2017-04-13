USG Election Guide 2017: Ari Menon
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Name: Ari Menon
Year: Second-year
Major: Economics
Running for: Vice President of Public Relations
Relevant experience: Programming Chair, Murray Hill Community Council, Residence Hall Association and Fundraising and Public Relations Chair for Nritya Dance team.
In what specific ways do you think USG could use better the Public Relations Committee?
The Public Relations committee could be better used to learn the problems that are being faced by the student body, and the issues that are concerning them.
What public relations initiatives do you plan to build on if elected?
Initiatives such as Feedback Friday, the Undergraduate Student Government (USG) initiative tracker and change.case.edu are all incredibly helpful one with a lot of potential that need to be continued, and improved upon in terms of ensuring that a larger number of students are aware of their existence.
What do you plan on doing to make students aware of USG events and initiatives?
Communicating with other organizations and ensuring that they are involved and up to date on USG activities, as this will ensure that a larger number of students are aware of USG’s initiatives.
Leave a Comment
In an effort to promote dialogue and the sharing of ideas, The Observer encourages members of the university community to respectfully voice their comments below. Comments that fail to meet the standards of respect and mutual tolerance will be removed as necessary.