What to do this weekend Apr 28 – 30

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Friday, April 28

Macbeth: 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. This will be a modern take on the Shakespearean classic. This production will be set in the modern day world and deal with US federal politics but retain Shakespeare’s genius language. All Players’ Theatre Group shows are free, with a suggested donation of $5, and located in the Black Box at Eldred Theater, next to Millis and behind Rockefeller.

CWRU Spring Acapella Festival: 7 – 9 p.m. Come enjoy a night of great acapella music featuring the Case Men’s Glee Club, Solstice, Speakeasy, Case in Point and Dhamakapella in Harkness Chapel on Friday, April 28. Admission is free and there will be free food provided.

Saturday, April 29

Neofuturism II: 10:30 p.m. The Neofuturists are holding the Black Box hostage in a one of a kind theater event. See 30 original plays performed in 60 minutes, in a random order determined by you, the audience, at the event. This event will only run for one night, and nothing like this will ever be performed again. The event will be free.

Springfest: Springfest is one of CWRU’s most popular traditions and one of the largest events on campus every spring. Springfest ’17’s headliner is Cash Cash. So get psyched for free food, games, rides, activities and the semester’s biggest concert along with student openers and #ComeThru.

Hudson Relays: 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Join the Class Officer Collective in celebrating CWRU’s oldest running tradition at the 107th annual Hudson Relays. Whether you’re a runner or not, you can become part of a century-old CWRU tradition. Class teams are composed of 50 runners, and each participant runs a half mile leg of the relay. Contact a Class Officer if you are interested in running. If the class of 2017 wins this year, they will be the fourth class to win all four years and get a free steak and champagne dinner at graduation.

Astronomy Day: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Learn more about the final frontier on this fun-filled day of cosmological exploration. Visit Ralph Mueller Observatory and take a look through its 10½-inch refracting telescope, aimed at Venus for daytime viewing, weather permitting. For an additional $5 ticket, see a Shafran Planetarium show presented by an astronomer. Touch and learn about meteorites that have fallen from outer space. Learn about the composition of Earth’s closest celestial neighbor with the help of a Moon globe, Moon maps and several samples of the two major types of rock (basalt and anorthosite). Astronomy Day is included with the cost of general admission. Members get in free.