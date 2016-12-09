What to do this weekend: Dec. 9-11

Friday, Dec. 9

Wingin’ it Shabbat: 6-8 p.m. at Cleveland Hillel. The last Shabbat before finals begins with wings and more! As usual, services begin at 6 p.m. and dinner is at 7 p.m.

Nuestra Cena: 6-9 p.m. in The Linsalata Alumni Center. La Alianza’s third annual Nuestra Cena. Dinner and music will be provided.

Cleveland Flea-Holiday Maker Market. At the Masonic Auditorium at 3615 Euclid Ave,

Friday, Dec. 9, 5-10 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Case in Point Concert: 7-9 p.m. in Amasa Stone Chapel. Admission is free and there will be snacks.

Francesco D’Orazio: 7:30-9 p.m. Performance acclaimed violinist Francesco D’Orazio performs contemporary Italian solo works at the Transformer Station. $25, Cleveland Museum of Art members $22.

Agnes of God. The show runs two nights only, Dec. 9 and 10, at 8 p.m. in the Eldred Theater Black Box. The show is put on by the All Players’ Theatre Group and is free. The play follows Dr. Martha Livingstone, a court-appointed psychiatrist, who is summoned to a convent and is charged with assessing the sanity of a novice accused of murdering her newborn.

No DAPL Concert: 9 p.m.-Midnight. at the Happy Dog at Euclid Tavern. $5 minimum cash donation at the door gets you entry for performances by Surf Deer, Walk Slow, Uno Lady and The Village Bicycle.

The Scholarly Santa Gift Exchange Extravaganza: 10 p.m.-2 a.m. at The Jolly Scholar. Santa will be behind the bar serving festive drinks. If you bring a canned good, you will get a gift from The Jolly Santa. For your gift you will have to play “What’s in the Box?”

Saturday, Dec. 10

Coventry Village Holiday Festival: Noon-11 p.m. in Coventry Village. Parking is free, and a list of events are on www.coventryvillage.org.

In Conversation: Talking about Kara Walker 2-3 p.m. at the Cleveland Museum of Art. The event is free but reservations are required. Reserve tickets through the box office at (216) 421-7350 or online at engage.clevelandart.org. Delve into Kara Walker’s newest works, on view in “The Ecstasy of St. Kara: Kara Walker, New Work” now through Dec. 31.

Santas in Tremont: 2-8 p.m. at Tremont Tap House. Join thousands of Santas on the streets of Tremont for the annual party and race event. Dress like Santa, hang out with your friends at many of Tremont’s finest bars and eateries, complete the one mile run/walk/crawl and enjoy discounts and promos all afternoon and evening.

Winterfest: 8-10:30 p.m. at Tinkham Veale University Center. There will be a cash bar for people who are of age, food provided and raffle prizes and games! Tickets are $5 (sold on Tapingo, at Tink Tabeling, and at the door), and all proceeds from the concert will go to benefit Little Kids Rock, an organization that sets up music programs in underserved K-12 public schools.

Sunday, Dec. 11

The Nutcracker- Bolshoi Ballet: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Cedar Lee Theater. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12.50 for senior citizens and children 12 years and under.

CWRU Pre-Finals Pause. 4-5 p.m. at Fribley Commons. Certified yoga teachers Jen and Meg Seaman will offer two slow flow yoga and guided meditation sessions in preparation and restoration for CWRU finals week. Space is limited, so register by emailing sleep@case.edu.

Thwing Study Over Fall 2016: 7-11 p.m. at Thwing Center.

Solstice and Speakeasy Joint Winter Concert: 8-9:30 p.m. at Harkness Chapel. Free a capella and food.