What to do this weekend Feb 24 – Feb 26

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Friday, Feb. 24

Passport to Cleveland: 7 p.m.-11 p.m. at Lago Custom Events (1091 W. 10th St, Cleveland, Ohio 44113) Passport to Cleveland is an event hosted by CLEseats to showcase the amazing restaurants throughout the Cleveland area. At this event, guests will receive complimentary drink tickets and unlimited food tastings from more than 30 restaurants from all over the city.

The Smiths vs. The Cure Party: 11 p.m.-2:30 a.m. at Touch Supper Club (2710 Lorain Ave, Ohio City) with DJs Textbeak and Sputnik. After 10 p.m. there will be no cover.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Flats East Bank Second Annual Mardi Gras Crawl: Noon-5 p.m. at Flats East Bank. Tickets are $10 (plus a small processing fee) and support H.E.L.P., a nonprofit organization devoted to developing a pathway for children living in rural regions of Africa. Participating venues are the WXYZ Bar at Aloft Cleveland Downtown, Alley Cat Oyster Bar, Beerhead Bar & Eatery, The Big Bang, Bold Food & Drink, Coastal Taco Bar + Chill, Flip Side, Lago East Bank, Magnolia and Punch Bowl Social.

The Mac ‘n’ Cheese Throwdown: Noon-5 p.m. at RED SPACE (2400 Superior Ave E, Cleveland). Twenty of the top restaurants in Cleveland are serving up delicious mac ‘n cheese specials all day long, along with music, beer and cocktail specials. A $25 ticket includes all day entry to events with cheesy DJ, 10 tasting tickets and one vote. A $40 ticket includes the same but with an additional 10 tasting tickets.

Battle of the Bands 2017: 7:30 p.m.-11 p.m. at The Jolly Scholar. Check out campus bands, win free stuff and vote for who you want to hear at Springfest.

Cleveland Brazilian Carnaval: 9 p.m.-2 a.m. at Music Box Supper Club (1148 Main Ave, Cleveland) One of the largest and most authentic celebrations in the Great Lakes area, Carnaval brings together Brazilians and people from all over the world for its 14th anniversary. It will feature the band “Marcio Mendes and The Mix Brazil Band,” a Brazilian Drum Line, Brazilian Samba Dancers and DJ Sambucada. The general ticket is $20, and the ticket including table seating is $30.

Sunday, Feb. 26

Amadeus (National Theatre Live) 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Cedar Lee Theater. Lucian Msamati from Luther, Game of Thrones and NT Live: The Comedy of Errors plays Salieri in Peter Shaffer’s iconic play, broadcast live from the National Theatre with live orchestral accompaniment by Southbank Sinfonia. Tickets are $20.

Swan Lake – Bolshoi Ballet: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Cedar Lee Theater. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12.50 for both senior citizens and children 12 years and under.