What to do this weekend

Friday, Jan. 27

Winter/Spring Season Opening Night Celebration: 7-10 p.m. at Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland. This free event will celebrate the museum’s new season with an artist talk, an open art studio, a cash bar and DJ.

Cleveland Winter Beerfest 2017: Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. to Jan. 28 at 11:30 p.m. at the Huntington Convention Center. At the Fourth Annual Cleveland Winter Beerfest, you can sample over 400 craft beers from more than 120 breweries from down the street and around the country. Food from local restaurants and food trucks will be available for purchase. Buy tickets at beerfesttickets.com

Lunar New Year Fireworks and Festivities: 8-9:30 p.m. in Tinkham Veale University Center. Watch the fireworks as they are set off in Freiberger Field! Fireworks will occur promptly at 8:45 p.m. Popular Asian snacks, green tea and hot chocolate to keep everyone warm will be available inside TVUC. Come early and bring your CWRU ID, because the first 300 people will get a free Webkinz Rooster to celebrate the Year of the Rooster. Wear red and you can receive a traditional red envelopes filled with prizes and good fortunes.

Yule Ball: 7-11 p.m. in Tinkham Veale University Center. Put on by CWRUcio, featuring dancing, food, contests, photo booth and an adventure quest. Tickets available to the public!

Saturday, Jan. 28

CWRU Student Food Tour at West Side Market: 3-6 p.m. at the West Side Market. It is free for current CWRU students with email. RSVP to cami@case.edu.

The Neverending Story- $1 Family Film: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Cedar Lee Theater. Tickets are available at the box office or online at https://omniwebticketing3.com/cleveland/cedarlee/?schdate=2017-01-28.

Battle for the Obelisk: CWRU vs. CMU: Noon-4 p.m. at Veale Center. Cheer on CWRU’s track and field team as they fight Carnegie Mellon University in the ninth Annual Battle for the Obelisk. Both CWRU men and women look to keep their winning streaks alive. Scan your CWRU ID and pick up a ticket at our table to reserve your free shirt.

Sunday, Jan. 29

Public Square Ice Carving Social: 2-6 p.m. at Cleveland Public Square. Sit in a throne made of ice, play ice games, watch ice carving demos and a speed carving competition. Stick around for a special fire performance by Ohio Burn Unit. Hang out by a fire and warm up with hot chocolate and see the fire and ice tower before it melts.