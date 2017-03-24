What to do this weekend Mar 24 – 26

Friday, March 24:

Elektra: March 24 and 25, 8 p.m. in Black Box at Eldred Theater. Players’ Theater Group’s second production of the semester. A modern translation of the classic Greek tragedy takes place in Depression-era America, featuring original music composed for the production. Admission is free but donations are appreciated.

Saturday, March 25

Spartan Dance Team’s Corner Alley Fundraiser: 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. at Corner Alley Uptown. The dance team will get 20 percent of the profit that will go toward buying new uniforms.

10th Annual Phi Mu Hoop-A-Palooza: 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m. at Veale Gymnasium. A 3v3 basketball tournament including raffle, food, prizes and games all benefitting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Admission to the event is $2.

TIME Olympic Games and Greek Independence Day Celebration: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at The Spot. Each member of the winning team of the Olympic Games will win a Chipotle gift card. Plus there will be tons of food from Simply Greek. No team? All are still welcome to stop by to play a few games and grab some free food.

King of the Wing 2017: 7 p.m.-9 p.m. at The Jolly Scholar. Hosted by Pi Kappa Phi, the most exciting wing eating contest of 2017. Individuals $12, or at the door $15. Team of four: $40, or at the door $50. Email rxs805@case.edu for tickets. All proceeds go towards The Ability Experience.

Sunday, March 26

March for Marfan 5K: 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at Wade Commons. Annual 5K run hosted by Case Western Reserve University’s chapter of Alpha Phi Omega (Theta Upsilon) to raise funds for The Marfan Foundation and raise awareness for Marfan Syndrome. Check-In begins at 8:00 a.m. with free breakfast and raffle tickets available for purchase. The run will officially begin at 9:00 a.m. Lunch and raffle will happen after the run and walk, around 11:30 a.m. The 5K run is $10 and registration is online.