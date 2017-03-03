Case Western Reserve University's independent student news source

Send a personal message with student-made “CWRU Love”

After a summer internship at Yelp, Graduate student Stephen Brennan built the wesite "CWRU Love," modeled after "Yelp Love." "CWRU Love" allows users to send electronic thank you notes to others and share their appreciation.

After a summer internship at Yelp, Graduate student Stephen Brennan built the wesite "CWRU Love," modeled after "Yelp Love." "CWRU Love" allows users to send electronic thank you notes to others and share their appreciation.

Roxanne Yang, Staff Reporter
March 3, 2017
Filed under News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






In the spirit of appreciation and love, Case Western Reserve University’s Hacker Society launched a web service called “CWRU Love.” The service allows anyone at CWRU to send a message to each other in no more than 140 characters.

“CWRU Love” is a customized version of Yelp Love, a web application where Yelp employees can send quick thank you notes to their colleagues. According to the Yelp blog, Yelp Love was first created out of a Hackathon project in 2013 and since then has been used by Yelp employees to express their appreciation for each other.

On Valentine’s Day this year, Yelp made the application’s source code freely available for redistribution and modification. Fourth-year student, Stephen Brennan, took advantage of this opportunity and developed “CWRU Love.”

Brennan had an internship at Yelp in the summer of 2016. During his internship, Brennan noticed that in the workplace, people interrupted each other a lot to ask questions; however a “thank you” at the end of a conversation was not sincere enough to show their appreciation. Instead, Brennan thought taking extra time to send a personal message might do the trick.

“CWRU Love is one of the sort of things that allows everyone to express that they appreciate it when you go out of your way to help [them]”, said Brennan, “It’s somewhere between thank you and a card.”

First-year student Sarah Chen was one of the most active users the first week after CWRU Love was up and running. She found out about CWRU Love when she received a message from one of her friends.

“It was a Monday, and I was surprised at how the short and sweet message made me feel so much more hopeful about the upcoming week,” said Chen. “At that point I realized that I had other people whose Mondays I wanted to make better in the same way my friend made mine brighter.”

Brennan is still working to make “CWRU Love” more student friendly. He is working on a way to reward the student the receives and the one that sends the most messages for that week. Brennan is very excited that people who he doesn’t know personally are making use of CWRU Love and sending nice things to other people.

“Maybe this could be an Internet thing for campus that has a positive impact.” he said. 
“It all really only happened because my one friend took the time to write a heartfelt message to me,” said Chen. “I think this entire thing with CWRU Love is a very literal demonstration that gratitude is contagious and expressing your appreciation in small increments is easier and more important than you’d think

Leave a Comment

In an effort to promote dialogue and the sharing of ideas, The Observer encourages members of the university community to respectfully voice their comments below. Comments that fail to meet the standards of respect and mutual tolerance will be removed as necessary.




  • Send a personal message with student-made “CWRU Love”

    News

    Residence halls to get furniture upgrade starting this summer

  • Send a personal message with student-made “CWRU Love”

    News

    Feminist Collective to hold “The Genital Monologues”

  • Send a personal message with student-made “CWRU Love”

    News

    International Affairs films welcome video as part of response to Trump’s immigration

  • Send a personal message with student-made “CWRU Love”

    News

    Data on student’s family income released for the first time to increase transparency

  • Send a personal message with student-made “CWRU Love”

    News

    Sherrod Brown visits CWRU, speaks about his past

  • News

    KSL Breathe Sessions help students relax

  • Send a personal message with student-made “CWRU Love”

    News

    HvZ spinoff, Nerf Wars, fires away

  • Send a personal message with student-made “CWRU Love”

    News

    RHA residence spirit initiative listens, informs

  • Send a personal message with student-made “CWRU Love”

    News

    Committee proposes to increase access to menstrual hygiene products

  • Send a personal message with student-made “CWRU Love”

    News

    Panel on refugees honors World Day of Social Justice

Case Western Reserve University's independent student news source
Send a personal message with student-made “CWRU Love”