Protestors gather for #NotMyPresident rally
Henry Bendon, Contributing Reporter
The afternoon of Dec. 3 was blustery, cold and a little rainy. Despite this, or perhaps in defiance of even the weather, dozens of people gathered in Public Square to protest the... Read More »
Dec 9
- Research seminar examines working life extensions’ impact December 9, 2016
- Footlighters face financial struggle December 9, 2016
What to do this weekend: Dec. 9-11
Alex Clarke, Arts and Entertainment Editor
Friday, Dec. 9 Wingin’ it Shabbat: 6-8 p.m. at Cleveland Hillel. The last Shabbat before finals begins with wings and more! As usual, services begin at 6 p.m. and din... Read More »
Dec 9 • No Comments
- Disney’s entry into a new world December 9, 2016
- Take a break and think of home December 9, 2016
Barrett: Why doesn’t Cleveland riot?
Eva Barrett, Columnist
This past July marked the 50th anniversary of Cleveland’s infamous Hough Riots, an event that shed light on the dire situation of local race relations. In 2016, Cleveland i... Read More »
Dec 9
- Jawhari: The fake news effect December 9, 2016
- Bennett: Why black males should enter nursing December 9, 2016
- Pomerantz: Sudanese human rights activist denounces BDS December 9, 2016
Race to the top
Eddie Kerekes, Sports Editor
Earning All-America selection in a varsity sport while holding a school record in another. Achieving and maintaining a 4.0 GPA as an engineer at one of the top schools in th... Read More »
Dec 9
- Spartans shine in first semester December 9, 2016
- Spartans dominate top three December 9, 2016
Recent Sports Scores
-
Sunday, April 17
Baseball
Case 8 - John Carroll 5
-
Sunday, April 17
Baseball
Case 5 - Wooster 1
-
Saturday, April 16
Baseball
Case 13 - Wooster 7
-
Saturday, April 16
Baseball
Case 5 - 4
-
Saturday, February 20
Baseball
Case 0 - Shenandoah 14
-
Friday, January 15
Men's Basketball
Case 80 - Washington (Mo.) 96
-
Saturday, January 9
Men's Basketball
Case 94 - Carnegie Mellon 81
-
Wednesday, January 6
Men's Basketball
Case 106 - Muskingum 101
-
Saturday, January 2
Men's Basketball
Case 77 - Penn St.-Behrend 99
-
Wednesday, December 30
Men's Basketball
Case 91 - Otterbein/Wheaton 83