Protestors gather for #NotMyPresident rally

Protestors gather for #NotMyPresident rally

Henry Bendon, Contributing Reporter

Henry Bendon, Contributing Reporter

The afternoon of Dec. 3 was blustery, cold and a little rainy. Despite this, or perhaps in defiance of even the weather, dozens of people gathered in Public Square to protest the...

Dec 9

Dec 9

What to do this weekend: Dec. 9-11

Alex Clarke, Arts and Entertainment Editor

Alex Clarke, Arts and Entertainment Editor

Friday, Dec. 9 Wingin' it Shabbat: 6-8 p.m. at Cleveland Hillel. The last Shabbat before finals begins with wings and more! As usual, services begin at 6 p.m. and din...

Dec 9

Dec 9 • No Comments

Barrett: Why doesn't Cleveland riot?

Eva Barrett, Columnist

Eva Barrett, Columnist

This past July marked the 50th anniversary of Cleveland's infamous Hough Riots, an event that shed light on the dire situation of local race relations. In 2016, Cleveland i...

Dec 9

Dec 9

Race to the top

Race to the top

Eddie Kerekes, Sports Editor

Eddie Kerekes, Sports Editor

Earning All-America selection in a varsity sport while holding a school record in another. Achieving and maintaining a 4.0 GPA as an engineer at one of the top schools in th...

Dec 9

Dec 9

