Euro Wafel Bar returns

Located in Uptown, under the Triangle Apartments, the Euro Wafel Bar opened its doors for the first time two weeks ago, on Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. With a “buy one, get one free” deal for the first 50 people and free waffles for a month promised to the first ten customers, people started lining up hours in advance despite the weather, and the place was packed.

The waffles themselves taste pretty good. They are crispy and light, and topped with different combinations, savory or sweet, depending on what you choose. I had the “Heavenly” waffel, a sweet one with lots of nutella, fresh strawberries and whipped cream, with ice cream on the side. The savory waffles include “Turkey, Bacon and Avocado” with cheese of your choice and vegetarian options such as “Spicy Vegetarian,” with hummus, spinach, avocado, olive oil and red pepper. As a vegetarian, the fact that there is more than one option for me makes me really happy. All the options are also available as crepes.

When I visited earlier this week, the Hawaiian Lemonades on the menu were not yet available, but the milkshakes were. I was a little disappointed, because the lemonade flavors that will be available sound interesting, with options like “Pineapple Ginger” and “Watermelon Basil.” The milkshakes are also very creative, and you can choose a classic, like the cookies-and-cream-inspired “Oreo Marshmallow” or try something new, like “Donuts and Coffee.”

The restaurant itself has a very welcoming vibe, with minimalistic decor, and a really nice staff. They bring your food to you if you are dining in and even offered to change the music on request—which wasn’t necessary because it was pretty great. It is open from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. every day, and they even do delivery for when you’re studying and can’t leave your desk.

The Euro Wafel Bar is the perfect restaurant for college students looking for a relaxing and indulgent snack. The food is made quickly and tastes good, the people are nice and it is cheap enough for our tight budgets.

Restaurant: The Euro Wafel Bar

Address: 11457 Mayfield Rd.

Price Range: $4-$10

Rating: 4 out of 5