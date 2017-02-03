High powered offenses meet in Super Bowl

Patriots, Falcons set to battle on Sunday

The month’s first Sunday, Feb. 5, is this weekend and that can only mean one thing. One-third of the country will sit around TVs eating copious amounts of chicken wings and pizza watching modern gladiators showcase their skills. That’s right, it’s Super Bowl Sunday. After the defensive struggle that was Super Bowl 50, two high-octane offenses look to inject more excitement into this year’s edition of the big game.

The Atlanta Falcons, champions of the NFC, had the highest points per game average in the regular season. Led on the field by probable NFL MVP Matt Ryan and standout wide receiver Julio Jones, the Falcons air attack has been nearly impossible to stop. To make the task even more challenging, running back Devonta Freeman rushed for more than 1,000 yards on the season.

If anyone is up to the task, it is the AFC champion New England Patriots. The hero of the last Patriots’ Super Bowl win, cornerback Malcolm Butler is one of the best defenders in the league. If the defense can’t stop the Falcons, Tom Brady and the Patriots’ third highest scoring offense must match the Falcons scoring output. The Patriots are looking for their fifth Super Bowl title while the Falcons have not won ever.

The Patriots are, as of press time, three point favorites. The Observer staff seems to agree with the oddsmakers in Las Vegas, as all but two of us has picked New England to prevail in a close game. Whatever the outcome, expect lots of fireworks, and not just when Lady Gaga performs at halftime.

Ben Resnick, Staff Reporter

Winner: New England

Final score: 35-31

Prediction: The game will come down to which defense can create more turnovers, and I believe the Patriots will win the turnover battle.

Celia Wan, News Editor

Winner: Atlanta

Score: 31-12

Prediction: Teams will periodically throw the ball.

Chris Gittings, Staff Reporter

Winner: New England

Score: 35-17

Prediction: Tom Brady wears a Harry Potter costume to the post-game press conference (in imitation of Richard Sherman), and claims he is a wizard, only to see Richard Sherman apparate to the conference and shout “revelio!” thus exposing him as an ordinary muggle.

Eddie Kerekes, Sports Editor

Winner: New England

Score: 24-21

Prediction: Stephen Gostkowski kicks a game-winning field goal in overtime.

Jacob Rayyan, Staff Reporter

Winner: New England

Score: 34-25

Prediction: LeGarrette Blount will have 200 rushing yards.

Shivalika Keni, Copy Editor

Winner: Atlanta

Score: 44-27

Prediction: Someone streaks across the field during the game.

Shounak Bose, Web Editor

Winner: New England

Score: 28-24

Prediction: Malcolm Butler once again makes a game saving interception at the goal line in the final minute.

Taylor Moran, Executive Editor

Winner: New England

Score: 48-36

Prediction: Matt Ryan will get sacked at least three times.

Noah Crowley, Staff Reporter

Winner: New England

Score: 27-21

Prediction: Tom Brady elects to play on defense for the final play and sacks Matt Ryan for a loss of 51 yards, representing the Super Bowl he just won.

Alex Clarke, Arts and Entertainment Editor

Winner: Don’t Care

Score: Really?

Prediction: Lady Gaga makes a political statement.