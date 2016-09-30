Letter to the editor

To my students,

My decision to leave Case Western Reserve University finalized late in July, which means I didn’t have a chance to say goodbye to most of you. I am grateful to the editors of The Observer for publishing this letter and offering me the chance to thank all of you. Moving to Cleveland and teaching at CWRU for six years was one of the hardest things I have ever done, but it was also one of the best things. Simply put, what made the endeavor worthwhile and meaningful was my students. I had never before met people of your caliber. Your generosity, kindness, intelligence, earnestness and humor impressed me daily. Truthfully, you are the finest people I have ever known. It was an honor to be your professor. I know you think I was the one teaching you. In reality, you were the ones teaching me. For the rest of my life, I shall be indebted to you and I shall miss you all.

As always,

Amy Absher