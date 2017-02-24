Playlist of the Week Feb 24 – Mar 2

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

“We Exist” – Arcade Fire

Last Monday, Arcade Fire announced their 2017 European tour starting mid-June to support their new album due later this year. The Montreal-based indie staple is preparing to release their fifth LP after a busy four years of touring and recording. After reinventing their sound again and again and again, “We Exist” is a one of a kind song from Arcade Fire that is perfect to whet your appetite. It’s driven by a hypnotizing, fat bassline, while describing the struggles of a gay child’s conversation with their dad about the struggles of being accepted. Part 80s funk, part atmospheric groove and part LGBT anthem, this song is as relevant as ever.

“Let’s Go Crazy” – Prince

It’s about time, Spotify. It’s incredibly frustrating when your primary streaming service doesn’t have the rights to a certain artist, especially one who was so influential to musical culture. Prince oozed talent, sexuality and soul, and now it is even easier to travel through almost four decades’ worth of music. While Prince had passed away in April of last year, he was just paid tribute by Bruno Mars at the 59th Grammy Awards earlier this month. Now you can pay tribute to the late legend as well.

“Finish Line/Drown” – Chance the Rapper

Fresh from the Grammy’s and announcing a massive tour, Chance the Rapper is on the top of the world right now. After releasing two mixtapes for free online, barring him from award contention, Chance switched up the formula by releasing his music on premium streaming services. The release of his third mixtape, “Coloring Book,” has earned him three Grammy awards for Best New Artist, Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance. If this album was summed up in one word, it would be “uplifting.”Listen to this album enough and you’ll find yourself subconsciously singing gospel songs.

“Might as Well” – Future

Few might remember the 2013 Spike Jonze film “Her,” where a mustachio-clad Joaquin Phoenix falls in love with his highly advanced operating system. The soundtrack was nominated for Best Original Score at the 86th Academy Awards, and might as well have won the “Least Likely to Be Sampled in a Hip-Hop Song” Award. Future proves this wrong by incorporating the slow piano ballad in his latest album released last Friday. Future flaunts his wealth over the incredibly emotional piano sample. Props to the producer for taking this sample out of left field and making it a part of a pretty solid track.

This week in music 48 years ago:

“Hear My Train a Comin’” – Live at The Atlanta Pop Festival

This week in 1969, The Jimi Hendrix Experience played their last-ever British performance at Royal Albert Hall. For the band that only released three studio albums, perhaps their greatest works have been their recorded live performances. This is certainly true for Jimi Hendrix himself. After almost 50 years, he is still considered one of, if not the best, guitar player from early classic rock. Hearing him live is hypnotic. The improvisation and soul are what made their performance an “Experience”. The wailing guitar and blues vocals by Hendrix still rock to the bone after all this time.