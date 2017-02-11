Submit your project to IMPACT Journalism by February 13
February 11, 2017
Filed under News
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Are you involved with an innovative big-impact social or environmental project? Now is your chance to tell the world. Literally.
The Observer, along with more than 20 other collegiate newspapers, has teamed up with Sparknews to celebrate Impact Journalism. At the end of April, these newspapers around the United States, and the world, will highlight student initiatives making a difference.
Go to http://impactjournalismday-
The first step of this process – filling out the online form – is an easy one to take and could lead to something big. Give your organization the visibility it deserves!
Leave a Comment
In an effort to promote dialogue and the sharing of ideas, The Observer encourages members of the university community to respectfully voice their comments below. Comments that fail to meet the standards of respect and mutual tolerance will be removed as necessary.