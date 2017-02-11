Submit your project to IMPACT Journalism by February 13



Are you involved with an innovative big-impact social or environmental project? Now is your chance to tell the world. Literally.

The Observer, along with more than 20 other collegiate newspapers, has teamed up with Sparknews to celebrate Impact Journalism. At the end of April, these newspapers around the United States, and the world, will highlight student initiatives making a difference.

Go to http://impactjournalismday- universities.com/share-your- project/ to fill out an application by February 13: give us a little info about you, your team, and the problems your project and ideas are trying to solve! If selected, one of our reporters will write about it.

The first step of this process – filling out the online form – is an easy one to take and could lead to something big. Give your organization the visibility it deserves!