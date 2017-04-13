USG Election Guide 2017: Timothy Nicholas

Name: Timothy Nicholas

Year: Third-year

Major: Music and Cognitive Science

Running for: Vice President of Public Relations

Relevant experience: Three years total Undergraduate Student Government (USG) Experience: one year as current Vice President of Public Relations (PR); one year as representative on PR; and two years USG Judicial Officer; and fall 2016 Elections Commissioner.

In what specific ways do you think USG could use better the Public Relations Committee?

I believe that USG could better utilize social media by using Facebook Live to broadcast our meetings, as well as using Snapchat to make Undergraduate Student Government (USG) more present, relevant and accessible. I also believe that we could make our initiative work more transparent, which is why I’m building an online Initiative Tracker web page where students can easily keep track of all USG initiatives with weekly updates on their progress.

What public relations initiatives do you plan to build on if elected?

I will continue to build on all of the work that I have done this year as Vice President of Public Relations by continuing to expand our Facebook outreach, continuing to promote change.case.edu and the Tinkham Veale University Center Campus Concerns Box, and acquiring Feedback Friday giveaways to both promote USG more and continue increasing our survey response rate. I also plan to rehaul the USG website to be more sleek and user friendly. The cornerstone of this will be with the Initiative Tracker: a web page where students can easily keep track of all USG initiatives with weekly updates on their progress.

What do you plan on doing to make students aware of USG events and initiatives?

In order to make students more aware of USG events I intend to meet them where they’re at: on social media. I will continue to use Facebook substantially as I have this past year as VP of PR, but will also begin to use Snapchat, and will also use Facebook Live to stream our meetings. I will also increase our presence of physical advertisements on campus with yard signs that students can easily see and will promote the upcoming Initiative Tracker so that students can easily see what we’re doing and how much progress we’ve made on our initiatives.