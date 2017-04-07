What to do this weekend Apr 7 – 9

Friday, April 7

The Lone Mic: 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. at The Cleveland Institute of Art Second Floor Atrium. CIA will open its doors for an open mic night to all students from Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Institute of Music. Free for all and refreshments will be provided.

TASA 3rd Annual Plum Blossom Banquet: 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. at the Thwing Center. In celebration of the plum blossom, the Taiwanese American Student Association (TASA) is pleased to present its 3rd Annual Plum Blossom Banquet. We will be serving a variety of Taiwanese food from Phusion Cafe, Koko Bakery and Kenko. This year, we have the honor of welcoming our special guest, Eric Tsai from Outreach For Taiwan (OFT).

Saturday, April 8

Habitat for Humanity Donation Class: 1:30 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Cleveland Yoga Uptown. Join Abra Goldman, Ally Grubba and Jen Seaman for a free Power to Yin Vinyasa class. The team-taught 75-minute class will consist of 45 minutes of strong continuous flow followed by 20 minutes of Yin and an extended Savasana. All proceeds will benefit the Greater Cleveland Chapter of Habitat for Humanity. Suggested Donation: $10.00 at the door

IMPROVment’s 6th Annual Lake Effect Festival: 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Tinkham Veale University Center. This year we will be featuring five improv comedy troupes including: Torque, Lady Parts, Eighth Floor, Plastic Shatners, and of course, IMPROVment! This event is free to the public so please bring your family, friends and complete strangers!

Jolly Scholar 3rd Annual Spelling Bee: 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. at the Jolly Scholar. Opening ceremonies begin from 10 p.m. to midnight (where we will have our cocktail hour. All drinks $1 off for the two hours).

Midnight to 1 a.m.: The Spelling Bee. You will be asked to spell names of candy bars, fancy brewery names, friends’ names that you are friends with on Facebook, athletes names, foods that start with the letter Q, etc.

Sunday, April 9

Hedda Gabler (National Theater Live): 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Cedar Lee Theater. Tickets are $20. Tony Award-winning director Ivo van Hove, who directed A View from the Bridge at the Young Vic Theatre, returns to National Theatre Live screens with a modern production of Ibsen’s masterpiece.