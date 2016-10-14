What To Do This Weekend

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Friday, Oct. 14

Family Game Night: Mysteries in the Museum: 5:30-8 p.m. at the Cleveland Museum of Art. Hands-on games in the atrium and a ghostly scavenger hunt through the galleries. Have their own version of MouseTrap, Minute to Win It challenges and a giant chess game. Get prizes for solving a mystery. $30 per family, CMA members $25; $30 day of event.

ZBT Rave Beyond the Possible: 10:30 p.m.- MIdnight at Zeta Beta Tau Fraternity House. A dry event with glowsticks, neon paint and DJ TNDØ performing throughout the night.

Walkabout Tremont: Trick or Treat: Arts and Eats: 5-10 p.m. at Walkabout Tremont (2406 Professor Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44113). Will have Greg Murray, Cleveland’s No. 1 Pet Photographer, Drum Circle at Lucky Park, face painting, art around the neighborhood, specials at bars and restaurants and live music.

Windians Tailgate and Watch Party: For all the Cleveland Indians’ games this weekend, at The Harry Buffalo downtown.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Eighth Annual Stephanie Tubbs Jones Homecoming 5K: 7:30 a.m.-11 a.m. at DiSanto Field. The One-mile fun run and 5k goes around the north side of campus. All proceeds from the race directly benefit a current undergraduate student at Case Western Reserve University.

Homecoming Parade: 10:30 a.m. Bellflower Road.

100th Birthday Block Party: 3-6 p.m. at Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences. Enjoy food trucks including Barrio’s, Mason’s Creamery and Touch Supper Club. There will be birthday cake, music, giant games and tours of our newly renovated building. Admission is free.

Purple Rain: A Tribute to Prince: 7:30-11 p.m. Tickets can be found at ticketingcentral.com

Simple Plan in Cleveland: 6-9 p.m. at House of Blues Cleveland.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Comic Book and Nostalgia Festival 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at 22001 Brookpark Road, Fairview Park, OH 44126. Longest running Comic Book and Collectible show in Northeast Ohio. Hourly prizes and free parking. Admission only $4. Age 6 & under free. Guest Robert Puzitiello who is the creator of Conney.

2016 Walk to End Alzheimer’s : 7-10 a.m. at The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Registration at 7 a.m., ceremony at 8:45 a.m. and walk at 9 a.m.

Futuristic at the Beachland Ballroom. Tickets available at onlyfuturistic.com